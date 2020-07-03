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Silvano Trotta - Inquiétudes et interrogations - Martine Wonner
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1 view • July 03, 2020
Import YT 3 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8Hve_OaaO4
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Voilà une élue qui n'a pas la langue dans sa poche. Retour sur la crise, sur ses prises de positions qui l'ont fait exclure du parti présidentiel. Mais aussi des ses actions présentes, et surtout ses inquiétudes et interrogations... A regarder jusqu'à la fin pour être parfaitement informés de ce qu'il se passe.
Sources :
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/28/2022-vaccination-passport-eu-keeps-quiet-over-suspicious-documents/
https://www.abcbourse.com/marches/novartis-transige-pour-mettre-fin-a-des-accusations-de-pots-de-vin-aux-etats-uni_507865
https://www.nouvelobs.com/politique/20200407.OBS27192/info-obs-monsieur-deconfinement-percoit-plus-de-200-000-euros-par-an-d-argent-public.html
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/societe/jean-castex-previent-qu-un-reconfinement-en-urgence-doit-etre-anticipe_2125789.html
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/02/health/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-detroit-study/index.html
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Voilà une élue qui n'a pas la langue dans sa poche. Retour sur la crise, sur ses prises de positions qui l'ont fait exclure du parti présidentiel. Mais aussi des ses actions présentes, et surtout ses inquiétudes et interrogations... A regarder jusqu'à la fin pour être parfaitement informés de ce qu'il se passe.
Sources :
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/28/2022-vaccination-passport-eu-keeps-quiet-over-suspicious-documents/
https://www.abcbourse.com/marches/novartis-transige-pour-mettre-fin-a-des-accusations-de-pots-de-vin-aux-etats-uni_507865
https://www.nouvelobs.com/politique/20200407.OBS27192/info-obs-monsieur-deconfinement-percoit-plus-de-200-000-euros-par-an-d-argent-public.html
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/societe/jean-castex-previent-qu-un-reconfinement-en-urgence-doit-etre-anticipe_2125789.html
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/02/health/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-detroit-study/index.html
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