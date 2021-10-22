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The Winter of Sorrows
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42 views • October 22, 2021
things to do (both vaxxed and exposed to vaxxed)
water- stay hydrated
vitamin e - blood thinner
fish oil - blood thinner
vitamin D + K
vitamin C
quercitin (possibly similar effect as ivermectin)
NIH on quercitin: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
colloidal silver
clif high posted a pinned list on twitter
water- stay hydrated
vitamin e - blood thinner
fish oil - blood thinner
vitamin D + K
vitamin C
quercitin (possibly similar effect as ivermectin)
NIH on quercitin: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
colloidal silver
clif high posted a pinned list on twitter
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