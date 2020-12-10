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The David Knight Show (10December20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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44 views • December 10, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:03:59 Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests. Although he died just before Fauci did it again, much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.

— 00:41:42 YouTube defiantly threatens to purge any videos that talk about election fraud. GOP still does nothing and only talks about anti-trust. That’s NOT the biggest issue here.

— 00:55:21 Why would CEO dump 60% of stock when everyone on the planet would be forced to take his 100% safe and 95% vaccine? And a tragic story of a listener’s young daughter and the flu vaccine

— 01:03:29 Vince Agnelli, NewVirginiaPlan.com, joins to talk about his analysis of GOP deliberating rigging elections to push the states to Democrats. There’s a “Common Sense” solution to rebuild from communities up.

— 01:27:46 As resistance to medical tyranny rises, governments are labeling anyone questioning them as radical, right wing extremists AND USING SPY AGENCIES to track disobedience and dissent.

— 01:45:21 Now that there have been immediate adverse reactions (ignored by regulators), here’s how vaccine companies rigged the safety tests. Why would CEO dump 60% of stock when everyone on the planet would be forced to take his 100% safe and 95% vaccine?

— 01:54:38 Davos & Bilderberg — literal Nazis

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Keywords
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