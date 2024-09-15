The Abyss-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 15 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Forewarns Us About Life After Death: The Rich Man in Hell Bids Lazarus in Abraham's Bosom to Give Him Drop of Water, but That is Impossible for the Great Gulf Dividing Them. Jesus Both Ascended into Heaven (by His Own Righteousness) and Descended into the Heart of the Earth. The Bottomless Pit is from Where All Matter of Demons and Evil Spirits Will Be Released Upon the Earth. You Don't Want to Go There. Be Careful for Your Soul.