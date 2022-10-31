TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. Oct. 30, "War is on our Horizon!?" 1st hou

Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (30 October 2022) with Jim Fetzer. Don Grahn and David Kenney.

MUST SEE!

The US plans to upgrade its nukes in Europe, which comes at an odd time if there is any interest in working things out with Russia.

All the signs are pointing in the opposite direction, sad to say. Flying the 101st Airborne to Romania, for example, is one indication.

Recruiting Finland into NATO to put American nukes on Russia's border is another.

We appear to have abandoned MAD for the idea of "nuclear primacy" where we can force Russia to surrender to the West by threatening it with nuclear annihilation.

It won't work because Russia will launch a preemptive strike as soon as those missiles are in place.

Vladimir Putin has given an exceptional speech now including a critique of the decadence of the West and of the non-aggression of Russia, which has no interest in imposing its will upon the rest of the world--unlike the US, which has exercised uni-polar control since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, but to no avail other that wreaking more death and devastation upon the rest of the world.

May Putin prevail!