Challenges in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) is drowning in delays, with cases backed up for years? Special masters are overwhelmed, Big Pharma enjoys legal immunity, and injured families fight for justice in a broken system.
#VaccineInjury #MedicalFreedom #BigPharma #JusticeDelayed #HealthRights #RFKJr #EndImmunity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport