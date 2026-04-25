LEDs = Life Energy-Depleting Devices

Short video going over the harms of conventional light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and some far healthier & more mitochondria-friendly alternatives. To be able to to afford to have the healthiest lighting, control your schedule, and earn MORE $ while, eventually, working LESS by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

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To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below

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Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

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OR

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3. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

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or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

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For our business opportunity overview video, watch

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To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

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To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

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To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email to [email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start