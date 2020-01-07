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Does salt consumption influence our blood pressure?
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61 views • January 07, 2020
As soon as we mention salt we think of elevated blood pressure. Why? Is there any relationship between the salt and the blood pressure?
You will be surprised when I tell you that there is absolutely no relationship between those two. NONE!!!
You will be surprised when I tell you that there is absolutely no relationship between those two. NONE!!!
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