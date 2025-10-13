© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"From this moment on we can build a region that's strong and stable, prosperous and united and rejecting the path of terror..." - Trump after he praises the U.S. and his team including Rubio, Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Pete Hegseth.
Before this, Trump said a little something to each of the EU crew behind him.