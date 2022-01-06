© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPIC SONG ABOUT LOCKDOWNS AND MEDICAL FREEDOM: Jude Roberts - "Safe and Free" (Live Performance)
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • January 06, 2022
Jude Roberts performs his song "Safe and Free" at Cassidy A. Maze's Musical Gathering "Immune" December 2021
IMMUNE is a Concert series and Webisode show about immunity to the "mind virus" and the fear that drives it. Inspired by Crealitation (The Flying Human Series)
Visit Jude's website: www.JudeRoberts.com
Visit Crealitations website: www.crealitation.com
Support Crealitation and Acess Exclusive Content/Perks: www.patreon.com/Crealitation
IMMUNE is a Concert series and Webisode show about immunity to the "mind virus" and the fear that drives it. Inspired by Crealitation (The Flying Human Series)
Visit Jude's website: www.JudeRoberts.com
Visit Crealitations website: www.crealitation.com
Support Crealitation and Acess Exclusive Content/Perks: www.patreon.com/Crealitation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.