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Denmark: Vivian Anita Alexandru - Criminal or Freedom Fighter? [16.03.2021]
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42 views • March 17, 2021
Denmark: Young danish Woman arrested, locked up in custody and charged under a CORONA fascist law that can give up to 8 years in prison, charged for 'threatening' the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for posting a PUBLIC picture of a Doll with the Prime Minister's face on FaceBook..
Source Translated: Tuesday, March 16 2021 - kl. 16:22 (link below)
MSM Ekstra Bladet: "Idiocy from the authorities".
We also want be charged for 'threatening' the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen by the Police
Here we also bring the picture. And at Ekstra Bladet, we would like the law enforcement to now show up and also review our mobiles and computers without a search warrant and bring charges against us.
It will be our pleasure to campaign against such idiocy on the part of the authorities.
On Sunday, two officers waded into the hallway of 29-year-old Vivian Anita Alexandru at the home address in Aarhus Municipality. They took her mobile, computer and picked her up at the station.
'I have been arrested and charged with threatening the Prime Minister by showing a picture of the doll with the Prime Minister's face on it in a Facebook post,' as Vivian Anita Alexandru tells Politiken.
'It should not lead to pre-trial detention and indictment under a section that could carry many years' imprisonment. And it's completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting the picture on Facebook. '
'It should not lead to pre-trial detention and indictment under a section that could carry many years' imprisonment. And it's completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting the picture on Facebook. '
It was at the Men in Black demonstration on January 23, 2021, that the doll was burned.
Here we bring the picture. And at Ekstra Bladet, we would like the law enforcement to now show up and also review our mobiles and computers without a search warrant and bring charges against us.
It will be our pleasure to campaign against such idiocy on the part of the authorities.
On Sunday, two officers waded into the hallway of 29-year-old Vivian Anita Alexandru at the home address in Aarhus. They took her mobile, computer and picked her up at the station.
'I have been arrested and charged with threatening the Prime Minister by showing a picture of the doll with the Prime Minister's face on it in a Facebook post,' as Vivian Anita Alexandru tells Politiken.
The picture of a burning doll with the prime minister's counterfeit was, as many remember, taken at a Men In Black demonstration in January. Vivian Anita - who is from the movement, and she is allowed to be by Saint Mette Frederiksen - posted the photo on the Facebook page 'STOP paragraph 113'. This is the paragraph used against the people who hung the Prime Minister's doll with the inscription 'She must and must be killed' in a lamppost.
This action and text was foolish, yes. And possibly also of a kind that should result in a fine. But it should not lead to remand in custody and indictment under a section that could carry many years in prison. And it is completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting a picture of the doll on Facebook as a protest against the authorities' action in the case.
If individuals are to be prosecuted for 'Crimes against the state constitution and the supreme state authorities' as well as threatening the life of the prime minister, their danger must be obvious. On the contrary, they are just being used as cannon fodder for the government's campaign to eradicate all utterances against it.
We have come to the point where it is no longer the thoughts of helpless protesters about the government and the Prime Minister that are dangerous to the nation. It is inverted. These are Mette Frederiksen and her company's thoughts on the Danes' freedom of expression - or rather; the idea of ??limiting this - which is dangerous for Denmark and the Danes.
Now we know that we at Ekstra Bladet are told that we are welcome to bring the picture into an editorial context. But we simply want to be sued in this case. If the police come by, they just have to remember to call first. Here in JP / Politikens Hus you have to go through a security lock. It's because we in here are really threatened with life and by really dangerous people.
Tuesday, March 16 2021 - kl. 16:22
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/lederen/ekstra-bladet-vil-ogsaa-sigtes/8505789
Vivian Anita Alexandru: https://www.facebook.com/vivian.alexandru/
TV2 Nyhederne: https://www.facebook.com/vivian.alexandru/videos/10222508669279702
Source Translated: Tuesday, March 16 2021 - kl. 16:22 (link below)
MSM Ekstra Bladet: "Idiocy from the authorities".
We also want be charged for 'threatening' the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen by the Police
Here we also bring the picture. And at Ekstra Bladet, we would like the law enforcement to now show up and also review our mobiles and computers without a search warrant and bring charges against us.
It will be our pleasure to campaign against such idiocy on the part of the authorities.
On Sunday, two officers waded into the hallway of 29-year-old Vivian Anita Alexandru at the home address in Aarhus Municipality. They took her mobile, computer and picked her up at the station.
'I have been arrested and charged with threatening the Prime Minister by showing a picture of the doll with the Prime Minister's face on it in a Facebook post,' as Vivian Anita Alexandru tells Politiken.
'It should not lead to pre-trial detention and indictment under a section that could carry many years' imprisonment. And it's completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting the picture on Facebook. '
'It should not lead to pre-trial detention and indictment under a section that could carry many years' imprisonment. And it's completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting the picture on Facebook. '
It was at the Men in Black demonstration on January 23, 2021, that the doll was burned.
Here we bring the picture. And at Ekstra Bladet, we would like the law enforcement to now show up and also review our mobiles and computers without a search warrant and bring charges against us.
It will be our pleasure to campaign against such idiocy on the part of the authorities.
On Sunday, two officers waded into the hallway of 29-year-old Vivian Anita Alexandru at the home address in Aarhus. They took her mobile, computer and picked her up at the station.
'I have been arrested and charged with threatening the Prime Minister by showing a picture of the doll with the Prime Minister's face on it in a Facebook post,' as Vivian Anita Alexandru tells Politiken.
The picture of a burning doll with the prime minister's counterfeit was, as many remember, taken at a Men In Black demonstration in January. Vivian Anita - who is from the movement, and she is allowed to be by Saint Mette Frederiksen - posted the photo on the Facebook page 'STOP paragraph 113'. This is the paragraph used against the people who hung the Prime Minister's doll with the inscription 'She must and must be killed' in a lamppost.
This action and text was foolish, yes. And possibly also of a kind that should result in a fine. But it should not lead to remand in custody and indictment under a section that could carry many years in prison. And it is completely insane afterwards to arrest a woman for posting a picture of the doll on Facebook as a protest against the authorities' action in the case.
If individuals are to be prosecuted for 'Crimes against the state constitution and the supreme state authorities' as well as threatening the life of the prime minister, their danger must be obvious. On the contrary, they are just being used as cannon fodder for the government's campaign to eradicate all utterances against it.
We have come to the point where it is no longer the thoughts of helpless protesters about the government and the Prime Minister that are dangerous to the nation. It is inverted. These are Mette Frederiksen and her company's thoughts on the Danes' freedom of expression - or rather; the idea of ??limiting this - which is dangerous for Denmark and the Danes.
Now we know that we at Ekstra Bladet are told that we are welcome to bring the picture into an editorial context. But we simply want to be sued in this case. If the police come by, they just have to remember to call first. Here in JP / Politikens Hus you have to go through a security lock. It's because we in here are really threatened with life and by really dangerous people.
Tuesday, March 16 2021 - kl. 16:22
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/lederen/ekstra-bladet-vil-ogsaa-sigtes/8505789
Vivian Anita Alexandru: https://www.facebook.com/vivian.alexandru/
TV2 Nyhederne: https://www.facebook.com/vivian.alexandru/videos/10222508669279702
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