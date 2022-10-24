Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
During the 19th Congress Brother Seventh and the Whistleblower Movement Has Become an Uncertainty to CCP. For the 19th and 20th Congresses, Xi is the only one who rules the Communist China
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/486870


Summary：At the 19th National Congress, Xi and Wang revised the constitutionAmending the constitution means changing the previous 19 sessions. The authority gained to the rule, the false declaration of the rights of the abducted people, all transfers to Xi himself.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket