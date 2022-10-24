During the 19th Congress Brother Seventh and the Whistleblower Movement Has Become an Uncertainty to CCP. For the 19th and 20th Congresses, Xi is the only one who rules the Communist China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/486870
Summary：At the 19th National Congress, Xi and Wang revised the constitutionAmending the constitution means changing the previous 19 sessions. The authority gained to the rule, the false declaration of the rights of the abducted people, all transfers to Xi himself.