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Special Report: War By Other Means (1992)
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111 views • September 13, 2021
War By Other Means 1992
Re: 1st aired Fall of 1992 by John Pilger
John Pilger and David Munro examine the policy of First World banks agreeing loans with Third World countries, who are then unable to meet the crippling interest charges.
Won Geneva International TV Award at the North-South Media Encounters event,
Geneva, 1993; Gold Medal in the 'Best Documentary Production category' of the
International Television Movie Festival, Mount Freedom, New Jersey 1993; Gold
Award in the 'Political/International Issues category' at WorldFest-Houston
(Houston International Film & Video Festival), 1993; Silver Hugo Award in the
'Documentary - Social/Political category' of the 29th Chicago International Film
Festival, 1993.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: 1st aired Fall of 1992 by John Pilger
John Pilger and David Munro examine the policy of First World banks agreeing loans with Third World countries, who are then unable to meet the crippling interest charges.
Won Geneva International TV Award at the North-South Media Encounters event,
Geneva, 1993; Gold Medal in the 'Best Documentary Production category' of the
International Television Movie Festival, Mount Freedom, New Jersey 1993; Gold
Award in the 'Political/International Issues category' at WorldFest-Houston
(Houston International Film & Video Festival), 1993; Silver Hugo Award in the
'Documentary - Social/Political category' of the 29th Chicago International Film
Festival, 1993.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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