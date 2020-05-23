Kate Brown Uses DHS Against Salem Shop Owner Who Opened Hair Salon 5-15-20

The Problem: You live in the Salem area, and you want to know why you are stuck in traffic, or you wonder how bad the fire in your neighborhood is, or maybe you just want to know what the police are doing up the street. Where do you turn?

The Solution: Salem News Journal! Salem News Journal is your 21st century solution for breaking news in and around Salem and Keizer. We are a small group of people bringing local broadcast news to our community. Using YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter we are pioneering a 21st century model to deliver real time local news live to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Salem News Journal features our reporters in the field as they bring you the relevant local news you need when it happens. Salem News Journal is your best source for local breaking news in Salem, Keizer, and the Central Willamette Valley. Visit our YouTube channel to subscribe, and then share it with everyone you know. YouTube.com/SalemNewsJournalpage

Warning: Viewer Discretion Is Advised: The audio and video are live breaking news scenes; SCENES MAY BE TO GRAPHIC FOR SOME VIEWERS!