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Wayne Root - The Biggest Bet on Trump
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26 views • July 28, 2020
I just made the biggest bet of my life on Trump to win re-election on November 3rd. No, I’m not crazy. I’ve been here before! Democrats don’t realize it, but they’re starring in two famous movies. This situation is a combination of “Groundhog Day” and “Rocky.”
Written by Wayne Root, Full Commentary at rootforamerica.com
Produced, Edited, and Narrated by Real Free News at realfreenews.com
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Written by Wayne Root, Full Commentary at rootforamerica.com
Produced, Edited, and Narrated by Real Free News at realfreenews.com
Subscribe:
Youtube - RealFreeNews
Brighteon - Real Free News
Follow:
Parler @Realfreenews
Facebook @realfreenews
Twitter @RealFreeNewsNow
Instagram @realfreenews
Gab @realfreenews
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