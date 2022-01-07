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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Update on Nuremberg 2.0
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102 views • January 07, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 5, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading Nuremberg 2.0.
Tonight he will give us an update on exactly what these lawsuits are, how they differ from the original Nuremberg Trials, and where he is up to in his global efforts.
You can rack the work of the Corona Investigative Committee here (translation to English button in top right hand corner):
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading Nuremberg 2.0.
Tonight he will give us an update on exactly what these lawsuits are, how they differ from the original Nuremberg Trials, and where he is up to in his global efforts.
You can rack the work of the Corona Investigative Committee here (translation to English button in top right hand corner):
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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