⚠️ GRAPHIC: Blood Clots Removed From Fully Vaccinated Patient 💉 (2023)
The Prisoner
Vaccinated patient gets mRNA-induced blood clots removed by a specialist.

This dirty thick blood (filled with graphene oxide) is why people are passing away suddenly and unexpectedly.

This video was shared on Facebook but it got removed right away. Sorry for sharing this but people need to see the truth.

Source @Covid BC


vaxxedclotsgraphene oxide

