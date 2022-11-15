Tiki Brand Fire Pit ~Biden's Cold Dark Winter to Come~

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One of My Nephews Just Started a New Business...
If You Can Believe My Good Luck... It's Saw Mill.
I'll Need to Make a Deal With Him on The Scrap...
He is One of The Good Guys and I Believe He Will.
I Don't Want Anything for Free...
I'm Afraid That is Just Not My Way.
He Should Get Something for His Hard Work..
I Do Like Good Deals Though... I'm Willing to Pay.