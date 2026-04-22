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Your Growth Begins With Forgiveness | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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Your Growth Begins With Forgiveness

Prophetic Time | 29 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

   • மன்னிப்பே உங்கள் வளர்ச்சியின் ஆரம்பம் | தீ...


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

   • आपकी बढ़ोतरी क्षमा से शुरू होती है | प्रोफ...


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

   • మీ ఎదుగుదల క్షమాపణతో ఆరంభమవుతుంది | ప్రవక్...


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

   • ക്ഷമിക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ നിങ്ങളുടെ വളർച്ചയും ആര...


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

   • ಕ್ಷಮಾಪಣೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗುತ...


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To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

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https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


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