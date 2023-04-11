Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JD Farag: Prophecy Update 4-10-2023: The Final Prophetic Event
33 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

JD Farag


Apr 9, 2023


Pastor JD explains both how and why the fulfillment of prior prophetic events points to the ultimate fulfillment of the final prophetic event, then celebrates Communion at the conclusion.


Transcript, Charts and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

Keywords
easterchristjesuschristianprophecypropheticraptureexodusresurrectionrevelationfinalcommunioneventplaguesfulfillmentfeastsjd faragserpent on the pole

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket