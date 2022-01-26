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«Το εμπόδιο είναι να διασφαλίσουν ότι οι άνθρωποι θέλουν να ακολουθήσουν»
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34 views • January 26, 2022
Οι πηγές του βίντεο είναι διαθέσιμες στην ιστοσελίδα Computing Forever :
https://computingforever.com/2022/01/21/to-good-to-be-true-what-is-going-on/
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σχετικό άρθρο στα ελληνικά για την προσομοίωση «Συλλογική Δύναμη» :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/12/blog-post_13.html
Περισσότερες πληροφορίες σχετικά με τα κλιματικά lockdowns και τα ατομικά «δικαιώματα άνθρακα» θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/%CE%BA%CE%BB%CE%B9%CE%BC%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%BA%CE%B1%20lockdowns
https://computingforever.com/2022/01/21/to-good-to-be-true-what-is-going-on/
___
σχετικό άρθρο στα ελληνικά για την προσομοίωση «Συλλογική Δύναμη» :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/12/blog-post_13.html
Περισσότερες πληροφορίες σχετικά με τα κλιματικά lockdowns και τα ατομικά «δικαιώματα άνθρακα» θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/%CE%BA%CE%BB%CE%B9%CE%BC%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%BA%CE%B1%20lockdowns
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