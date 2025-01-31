Clock Tower 3 (2002, Playstation 2)

Clock Tower 3 is an action-adventure developed and published by Capcom.



The game is the forth game in the Clock Tower series, as the first game was only released in Japan and the second game came out simply as "Clock Tower" internationally.



The story is about a 14 year-old girl called Alyssa. Alyssa was sent to a boarding school at the age of 9 by her mother without knowing why. When her 15th birthday approaches, she receives a letter by her mother telling her she was sent away for own safety. Her mother begs her not to return home before she's 15 and instead even go into hiding. Worrying about her mother after an empty phone call, Alyssa returns home, anyway, only to find no-one home except a mysterious cloaked man who tells her her mother is gone for good. While searching the house, Alyssa suddenly finds herself suddenly put back in time, to 1940s London. To make matters worse, she soon is chased by a serial killer.



While the original Clock Tower games were point'n'click adventures, Clock Tower 3 is an action-adventure with direct controls. The game is divided in to stages. In each stages, Alyssa is chase by serial killer.

