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Ted Cruz crushes the Washington Post, "anonymous sources" and Biden's border crisis
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30 views • March 17, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas reacts to new revelations in a Washington Post story about a Trump-Georgia phone call, the current border crisis, new intel that suggests Iran attempted to interfere in the 2020 election, and more. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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