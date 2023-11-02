Create New Account
Massive Loan Repayment Scheme But Media Attacks GOP Speaker
Lori Colley
Nov 1, 2023 - Speaker Mike Johnson's paltry bank account and Christian ethics are unforgivable--unlike the massive money laundering schemes of Joe Biden. The media wants us to ignore the latest revelation of the Biden family business: using “loan repayments” as a means to make millions of dollars tax free.

hunter bidenmike johnsonbiden money laundering

