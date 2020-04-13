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The David Knight Show (13Apr20 Full Show)
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49 views • April 13, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:31 When worship becomes civil disobedience, what will Christians do?
— 00:18:36 Gangs in El Salvador or US cops — is there a difference without the rule of law? Some sheriffs refuse to be tools of tyranny
— 00:22:24 KY judge slams down unconstitutional persecution of Gov Beshear
— 00:31:37 Chuck Baldwin: this is the first time in American history that churches have closed. Think about that
— 00:46:22 “I, Pencil” the forgotten lesson about the free market that Trump, Barr & Democrats ignore as they make themselves “masterminds” of central planning
— 00:55:54 Trump’s decision about when to re-open economy — CLOSING the economy was NOT his decision to make in the first place
— 01:02:51 The personal tragedies of those who are losing EVERYTHING in the mandated Greater Depression
— 01:20:53 Gov Gretchen Whitmer, the WORST dictator to emerge from the Plandemic, is the new darling of the Democrat Party and promoted as Vice President
— 01:23:54 VA’s radical new gun control laws because 12 people died. Is it any more of an overreaction than closing the country over COVID deaths, equally tiny in proportion to the population?
— 01:28:24 Incremental tyranny — the insane new ORDERS over just the last few days
— 01:55:29 Sunshine patriots turn on those of us who question CDC failed models & govt’s crippling, ineffective actions
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:31 When worship becomes civil disobedience, what will Christians do?
— 00:18:36 Gangs in El Salvador or US cops — is there a difference without the rule of law? Some sheriffs refuse to be tools of tyranny
— 00:22:24 KY judge slams down unconstitutional persecution of Gov Beshear
— 00:31:37 Chuck Baldwin: this is the first time in American history that churches have closed. Think about that
— 00:46:22 “I, Pencil” the forgotten lesson about the free market that Trump, Barr & Democrats ignore as they make themselves “masterminds” of central planning
— 00:55:54 Trump’s decision about when to re-open economy — CLOSING the economy was NOT his decision to make in the first place
— 01:02:51 The personal tragedies of those who are losing EVERYTHING in the mandated Greater Depression
— 01:20:53 Gov Gretchen Whitmer, the WORST dictator to emerge from the Plandemic, is the new darling of the Democrat Party and promoted as Vice President
— 01:23:54 VA’s radical new gun control laws because 12 people died. Is it any more of an overreaction than closing the country over COVID deaths, equally tiny in proportion to the population?
— 01:28:24 Incremental tyranny — the insane new ORDERS over just the last few days
— 01:55:29 Sunshine patriots turn on those of us who question CDC failed models & govt’s crippling, ineffective actions
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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