The David Knight Show (13Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:31 When worship becomes civil disobedience, what will Christians do?— 00:18:36 Gangs in El Salvador or US cops — is there a difference without the rule of law? Some sheriffs refuse to be tools of tyranny— 00:22:24 KY judge slams down unconstitutional persecution of Gov Beshear— 00:31:37 Chuck Baldwin: this is the first time in American history that churches have closed. Think about that— 00:46:22 “I, Pencil” the forgotten lesson about the free market that Trump, Barr & Democrats ignore as they make themselves “masterminds” of central planning— 00:55:54 Trump’s decision about when to re-open economy — CLOSING the economy was NOT his decision to make in the first place— 01:02:51 The personal tragedies of those who are losing EVERYTHING in the mandated Greater Depression— 01:20:53 Gov Gretchen Whitmer, the WORST dictator to emerge from the Plandemic, is the new darling of the Democrat Party and promoted as Vice President— 01:23:54 VA’s radical new gun control laws because 12 people died. Is it any more of an overreaction than closing the country over COVID deaths, equally tiny in proportion to the population?— 01:28:24 Incremental tyranny — the insane new ORDERS over just the last few days— 01:55:29 Sunshine patriots turn on those of us who question CDC failed models & govt’s crippling, ineffective actionsTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!