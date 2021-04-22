CCP Never Fully Complied With Deal or Agreement They’ve Signed On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/21/2021 Senator Mark Rubio said in his interview with Fox host Maria on the upcoming Biden-Xi meeting at the climate summit,“There really is no deal that they’ve ever signed on to any agreement that they’ve ever signed on to that they fully complied with” ”What they count on is that in western countries and in democracies, leaders change every number of years”.