Cost Effective Dental Option For The Budget Minded

…. Great option for those looking to save a pretty penny, as long as you don’t mind that your “practitioner”, starts swigging down beers by 9 AM, at the latest, every day. All you need is about $20 and a minute of your time, and that minute includes the time for filling out paperwork, cause there is none.

And if the practitioner says any swear words during the process, don’t worry, his wife is there to get him right back on the polite track… she doesn’t even allow her hubby to say dammit, so she ain’t playing around . Of course she’ll fetch him a beer on command and she doesn’t keep count, but a foul mouth she won’t tolerate, not if there’s a chance youngin’s might be listening anyway.

I’d suggest the prime appointment time is somewhere between 10 and 11 AM, any earlier and you might run into the typical alcoholic “shakes” or tremors, any later, and you may run into trouble with the whole “seeing double” thing, and much later, the seeing triple thing.

Either way, you’ll likely be offered another cost saving gesture, in the form of a free beer, which comes in handy to wash down the blood that will surely be squirting freely from the newly created orifice, or hole, where your tooth used to be… if he doesn’t offer you a beer, sporadic spitting, in any direction other than the practitioner’s face, is encouraged… and don’t worry about hitting the old picnic table or anything, it’ll rain soon enough, they say.

And just break off the filter part of a Marlboro or whatever and shove that baby down into the tooth hole, you won’t have to keep spitting as much.

And it’s byop, bring your own pills, cause there is no anesthetic or anything, you’re expected to self medicate for any possible manifestations of pain, which is generally is 100% assured. Nothing a little Wild Turkey 101 won’t take care of in due time… I’ve heard 8 shots beforehand, and 8 shots after the fact, will generally do the trick, but it’s an art not a science, so you might want to add some Valium or qualudes to the mix, they work better when combined with alcohol I understand. For some of you, a single shot of heroin should do the trick, but don’t do so unless you’re already a regular user, because these guys don’t want to encourage illegal drug abuse, but if you’re already breaking the law, they don’t see a problem. Pretty laid back for the most part, but that can change cone sundown, and the methamphetamine starts to come around, to lift everyone out of their drunken stupors. And if your lucky, they might have a game of horseshoes going on, if not, someone’s always playing corn hole, and you know what they say, when it comes to corn holes, the more players the better. Just make sure the corn hole they’re talking about has to do with a game, and it’s nothing personal, you know, considering all the meth and crazy freaky stuff that goes along with all that hoopla. Fun fun.







