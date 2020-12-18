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Signs of the End Times (Rapture and Tribulation Close) [mirrored]
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72 views • December 18, 2020
"The Signs of the Times. How Close are We?" [mirrored]
Nov 18th 2012 | Don Perkins | Revelation
Source: 412 Church, San Jacinto, CA (http://www.412church.org/)
URL: http://www.412church.org/media/sermon/the-signs-of-the-times.-how-close-are-we
Evangelist Donald Perkins discusses numerous signs showing we are currently living in the Biblical End Times, why we should know these signs, and how we should live these last few days before Jesus' literal return to earth.
SIGNS OF THE TIMES IN THE SCRIPTURES:
1) Wars & Rumors of War – Matthew 24:6
2) Nations Rise Against Nations – Matthew 24:7
3) False Christs – Luke 21:8, and Matthew 24:5
4) Distress of Nations – Luke 21:25
5) Famines – Mark 13:8, and Matthew 24:7
6) Fearful Sights in the Heavens – Luke 21:11
7) Earthquakes in Divers Places – Matthew 24:7
8) Love of Many Waxing Cold – Matthew 24:12
9) Iniquity (Sin) Shall Abound – Matthew 24:12
10) Disobedience to Parents – 2 Timothy 3:2
11) Rise in False Prophets – Matthew 24:11
12) Doctrines of Devils – 1 Timothy 4:1
13) Gospel Preached Worldwide – Mark 13:10; Matthew 24:14
14) People Without Natural Affection – 2 Timothy 3:3
15) Ever Learning but Never Coming to the Truth – 2 Timothy 3:7
16) Lovers of Pleasures Rather than God – 2 Timothy 3:4
17) (skipped)
18) Israel’s Rebirth (in 1948) – Ezekiel 36:8-11
19) Jerusalem a Burden to Nations of World – Zechariah 12:2-3
20) Israel Filling the World with Fruit – Isaiah 27:6
SCRIPTURES TO REVIEW:
Matthew 24:3-39; Mark 13:4-37; Luke 21:7-31; 2 Timothy 3:1-7;
1 Timothy 4:1; 2 Peter 3:1-5; Jude 1:18; 2 Thessalonians 2:3
HOW SHOULD THESE SIGNS AFFECT OUR DAILY LIVES AS CHRISTIANS?
+++ Anticipate Jesus’ Soon Return:
Luke 21:28 (NKJV) = “Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near.”
+++ Awaken, Reject Evil & Lusts of Flesh, Purify Yourself & Put on Armour of God:
Romans 13:11-14 (NKJV) = “And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand. Therefore let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light. Let us walk properly, as in the day, not in revelry and drunkenness, not in lewdness and lust, not in strife and envy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to fulfill its lusts.
+++ Watch and Discern Signs of the Times:
See Matthew 16:1-3 regarding Jesus rebuking the Scribes and Pharisees because they could not discern the signs of the times.
[This particularly applies to us now living in the end times immediately before the rapture and Jesus' 2nd coming to the earth! Jesus will come suddenly, unexpectedly, like a thief in the night (imminent), so we are COMMANDED to be watching - see Revelation 3:3 and 16:15; Luke 12:35-40 and 21:34-35; Matthew 25:13; Mark 13:32-35; and 2 Peter 3:10.]
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
Nov 18th 2012 | Don Perkins | Revelation
Source: 412 Church, San Jacinto, CA (http://www.412church.org/)
URL: http://www.412church.org/media/sermon/the-signs-of-the-times.-how-close-are-we
Evangelist Donald Perkins discusses numerous signs showing we are currently living in the Biblical End Times, why we should know these signs, and how we should live these last few days before Jesus' literal return to earth.
SIGNS OF THE TIMES IN THE SCRIPTURES:
1) Wars & Rumors of War – Matthew 24:6
2) Nations Rise Against Nations – Matthew 24:7
3) False Christs – Luke 21:8, and Matthew 24:5
4) Distress of Nations – Luke 21:25
5) Famines – Mark 13:8, and Matthew 24:7
6) Fearful Sights in the Heavens – Luke 21:11
7) Earthquakes in Divers Places – Matthew 24:7
8) Love of Many Waxing Cold – Matthew 24:12
9) Iniquity (Sin) Shall Abound – Matthew 24:12
10) Disobedience to Parents – 2 Timothy 3:2
11) Rise in False Prophets – Matthew 24:11
12) Doctrines of Devils – 1 Timothy 4:1
13) Gospel Preached Worldwide – Mark 13:10; Matthew 24:14
14) People Without Natural Affection – 2 Timothy 3:3
15) Ever Learning but Never Coming to the Truth – 2 Timothy 3:7
16) Lovers of Pleasures Rather than God – 2 Timothy 3:4
17) (skipped)
18) Israel’s Rebirth (in 1948) – Ezekiel 36:8-11
19) Jerusalem a Burden to Nations of World – Zechariah 12:2-3
20) Israel Filling the World with Fruit – Isaiah 27:6
SCRIPTURES TO REVIEW:
Matthew 24:3-39; Mark 13:4-37; Luke 21:7-31; 2 Timothy 3:1-7;
1 Timothy 4:1; 2 Peter 3:1-5; Jude 1:18; 2 Thessalonians 2:3
HOW SHOULD THESE SIGNS AFFECT OUR DAILY LIVES AS CHRISTIANS?
+++ Anticipate Jesus’ Soon Return:
Luke 21:28 (NKJV) = “Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near.”
+++ Awaken, Reject Evil & Lusts of Flesh, Purify Yourself & Put on Armour of God:
Romans 13:11-14 (NKJV) = “And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand. Therefore let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light. Let us walk properly, as in the day, not in revelry and drunkenness, not in lewdness and lust, not in strife and envy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to fulfill its lusts.
+++ Watch and Discern Signs of the Times:
See Matthew 16:1-3 regarding Jesus rebuking the Scribes and Pharisees because they could not discern the signs of the times.
[This particularly applies to us now living in the end times immediately before the rapture and Jesus' 2nd coming to the earth! Jesus will come suddenly, unexpectedly, like a thief in the night (imminent), so we are COMMANDED to be watching - see Revelation 3:3 and 16:15; Luke 12:35-40 and 21:34-35; Matthew 25:13; Mark 13:32-35; and 2 Peter 3:10.]
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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