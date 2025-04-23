Fukushima 14 Years Later With Environmentalist Dana Durnford

U.S. Study: Radioactive Xenon-133 in Washington was 450,000 times above detection levels after Fukushima "Persisted for weeks"



Study: Rain with 20,000,000 particles of radioactive iodine-131 per liter fell on USA during post-Fukushima peak



Canada suspends mobile radiation measurements around Vancouver, BC "until further notice " as radioactive cloud looms



Official Report: West coast hit with 220,000,000 atoms per liter of iodine-129 in rain after Fukushima - 15 million years half life detected in drinking water to large number of people



Radioactive Iodine-131 in Pennsylvania rainwater sample over 3,000% of federal drinking water standard



U.S. gov't model of Cesium-137 particles covering Northern Hemisphere



Radioactive Iodine-131 in rainwater sample near San Francisco 18,000% above drinking water standard



Nuclear Expert: Worst case scenario was abandoning Tokyo forever not only evacuating



Japan Prime Minster to study setting up " alternative capital " away from Tokyo



Post-Fukushima Report: Concern over Plutonium and Uranium being deposited and re-concentrating far away- Isotopes transfer to land via sea spray , aerosols , flooding-Human exposure by inhalation, food, contact



NYTimes: "radioactive materials like Cesium are brought back to the surface soil each year by plant growth and pollination"



Japan's National Cancer Center says # of Cancer patients rose by 865,000 in 2012 , a year after Fukushima .



Weekends off at Fukushima: Not one plant worker could be seen says Asahi - A cold eerie quietness



Fukushima Plume model shows 1 million Bq/m2 over west coast after reactor explosion



Very high concentrations of Hot Particles in Pacific north west during April , May - Includes Plutonium and Americium



Uninterrupted line of radiation stretches across Pacific , tracking towards West Coast of U.S. , and Canada



Asahi: Sources say about 1,000 kinds of radioactive materials released from Fukushima nuclear meltdowns



Watchdog: Inexplicable that EPA shut down Fukushima radiation monitoring after finding high levels of radiation in drinking water



6 in 10 Fukushima Children tested have Diabetes , Head of Tokyo Medical Clinic : We are expecting diabetes in children from Fukushima radiation



Animals starving as food chain continue to collapse - Mass starvation events plague West Coast north America



Tokyo Press Conference: Deliberate cover-up of Public's exposer to Fukushima radiation and Health Problems .



Nuclear Material in pools at Fukushima schools exceed 100,000 Bq/kg



Kyodo: More than 25 Schools with high radiation areas - At least 19 nursery and elementary schools also affected



Alice in wonderland was used to convince children in Japan nuclear power is safe



The Economist on Positive Side of Fukushima: Kids just need to gargle after being outside



Tends to concentrate in the testicles 360 plus atoms of radioactive sulfur per day inhaled by Californians after Fukushima



Fukushima Forecast : Uninterrupted line of radiation stretches across Pacific tracking towards West Coast of U.S. , Canada

