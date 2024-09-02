To Punish And Enslave-Communism IS The New Feudalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/09/01/the-shooting-people-in-the-face-drill-revisited-2/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/09/09/vigilantism-as-the-rule-and-not-the-exception-2/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/09/02/fusa-bulletin-hells-angels-allegedly-headed-to-colorado-to-fix-venezuelan-gang-problem/ AJ soliliquy about neo fuedalism under the thumb of communism-https://banned.video/watch?id=66d50674c06b633b90aa67e0 Bill Maher on Tampon Timmi's stolen valor-https://banned.video/watch?id=66d50dfd9f9b3895f26f27c8