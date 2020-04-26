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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Γ.ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ η ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΜΑΧΗ στο ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟ 23-31 Απριλιου 1945
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58 views • April 26, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΑ ΑΡΧΕΙΑ του 3ου ΡΑΙΧ με ΠΛΑΝΑ απο την ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΗΡΩΙΚΗ ΜΑΧΗ των ΓΕΡΜΑΝΩΝ στο ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟ ΑΠΕΝΑΝΤΙ στον 10πλασιο ΚΟΚΚΙΝΟ ΣΤΡΑΤΟ των ΡΩΣΩΝ Μπολσεβικων.ΤΙΜΗ & ΔΟΞΑ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΟΥΣ ΜΑΧΗΤΕΣ των ΣΣ ΚΑΡΛΟΜΑΓΝΟΣ & την ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ & τα ΠΑΙΔΙΑ της ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑΣ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ που ΘΥΣΙΑΣΤΗΚΑΝ
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