Illuminati Operation Inferno - 2026 to 2030

250 years in the making. Sudden series of events will change everything. The playbook is in the headlines. It is just a matter of timing. The New Year will ring in the final push across many dimensions. The internet will be primary target to turn-off information like this. All other media is completely controlled and will sound many false alarms. Trust yourself and no one else.