Gedenkvideo - Für Andreas Kress [FTAOL]
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday

Die originale Rede der Beisetzung MIT Trompetenspiel am Anfang und Gesang am Ende.

Auf Wunsch einer Freundin von Andreas extra angefertigt.


Hört zu und erinnert euch an Andreas, den tapferen Kämpfer!

Er lebt in uns allen weiter!

Danke für alles!


Aufrichtige Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror

https://t.me/ftaol1

gravehonorrememberfull speechftaolandreas kress

