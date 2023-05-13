Video with the Fall of the Russian Su-34 Aircraft in the Bryansk region that Killed the Pilot.

Video with the fall of the Su-34 in the Bryansk region

According to updated data, two Mi-8s, one Su-35 and one Su-34 were shot down. Helicopter pilots and the Su-34 bomber pilots were killed. - Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region

The enemy ambushed and managed to shoot down an entire special air group in the Bryansk region

▪️The Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopters with the Rychag-AV devices - used to jam enemy air defense systems and aircraft guidance stations - were lost. Their task is to interfere with attacks of anti-aircraft and aircraft missiles at a distance of more than 150 km. But today EW helicopters were sent too close to the border.

▪️Apparently, the Mi-8MTPR-1 covered the attacks of the Su-34 bomber with "smart bombs" on enemy targets in the Chernigov region, and the Su-35 fighter provided air cover.









