"Look at the numbers on a piece of paper and never make decisions out of fear." First, turn the TV off, go hug a tree and sleep on it...Do not make major financial decisions suddenly out of fear.
Do the numbers / analysis work. Remember, the fear emotion is a good thing because it is alerting you that there is a problem. You just don't want to use it as a tool to make the decision; this is what the false media wants you to do.
FULL SHOW: 2023. 55 minutes. You Need a War Strategy - Catherine Austin Fitts. Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, (https://home.solari.com/) Catherine Austin Fitts for 6.3.23.
https://rumble.com/v2rws7w-you-need-a-war-strategy-catherine-austin-fitts.html
