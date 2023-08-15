Create New Account
RFK Jr. & Tucker Carlson" “We have biolabs in Ukraine because we are making bioweapons.”
Published 16 hours ago

RFK Jr. with Tucker Carlson when asked about the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine:

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we are making bioweapons.”

RFK Jr. gives a stellar breakdown of the US bioweapons network!


ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH! See full episode:

