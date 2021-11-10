Rittenhouse trial exposes media, prompts apology || Matt Orfalea

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#TYT #Rittenhouse #MediaBias The Young Turks' Ana Kasparian recently apologized for repeating inaccurate details about the moments leading up to the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, saying that he was the one who was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum not the other way around. Matt Orfalea is an independent video producer and editor who has been pushing back on mainstream narratives about the case using raw footage from that night.
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