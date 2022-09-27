Emerald Robinson on FOIA revealing a government funded media initiative | Ep. 17

What should be one of the biggest stories of the year, Former White House Chief Correspondent and host of “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” joined "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to discuss the state of media and the FOIA request that revealed a government funded propaganda campaign around the COVID vaccine that the likes of FOX News, Newsmax, NBC and others accepted on YOUR tax dollars.
► Emerald Robinson’s substack article: https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?s=r
