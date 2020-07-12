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Seattle ready to defund police by 50 percent; Union leader reacts
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32 views • July 12, 2020
Seattle's City Council has enough support in its body to defund the city’s police department by 50 percent even without Mayor Jenny Durkan’s approval, a report said. Police union leader Mike Solan reacts on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
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