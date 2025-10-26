CHAPTER 13.4 SEALED INDICTMENTS, ARRESTS

This chapter describes the covert activity by the Q alliance to take down the top echelons of the Khazarian mafia in a legal manner and by the book. This activity is necessary to give the operation legal credibility, It has to be done " by the book" so to speak. The information provided in this chapter should wake everybody up to the reality of this operation, happening in front of our noses.





The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC:1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX