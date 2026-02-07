THE 48 HOURS THAT JUST CHANGED EVERYTHING: The Dollar Era Is OVER Trump's Great Reset Is Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new “reset” just kicked off in the last 48 hours: Epstein files, a historic precious-metals drop, and a strange gold arbitrage forming between China, London, and the U.S. Then Donald Trump nominates Kevin Warsh—and suddenly the dollar era, the petro-dollar era, and the energy chessboard all look different.