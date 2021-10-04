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LABS CLOSED FOR INVESTIGATING THE VAX & HYDRA- LIKE PARASITES IN COVID JABS DR CARRIE MADEJ
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438 views • October 04, 2021
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE BUT YOU MUST DIG TO FIND IT!
In a must-watch interview at the Critically Thinking with Dr. P and Dr. T show on September 30, 2021, Dr. Carrie Madej discusses (with Dr. Larry Palevsky and Dr. Christiane Northrup) what she has found under the microscope in a couple of vials of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and reveals the horrifying discovery of a very strange and seemingly self-aware organism which viewers of the Stew Peters Show where she recently revealed these findings have identified as possibly Hydra Vulgaris.
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/02/dr-carrie-madej-reveals-tentacled-self-aware-organism-also-self-assembling-nanobots-nanolipids-in-moderna-johnson-johnson-vaccine-vials-possibly-connected-to-hydra-vulgaris-model-organism/
In a must-watch interview at the Critically Thinking with Dr. P and Dr. T show on September 30, 2021, Dr. Carrie Madej discusses (with Dr. Larry Palevsky and Dr. Christiane Northrup) what she has found under the microscope in a couple of vials of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and reveals the horrifying discovery of a very strange and seemingly self-aware organism which viewers of the Stew Peters Show where she recently revealed these findings have identified as possibly Hydra Vulgaris.
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/02/dr-carrie-madej-reveals-tentacled-self-aware-organism-also-self-assembling-nanobots-nanolipids-in-moderna-johnson-johnson-vaccine-vials-possibly-connected-to-hydra-vulgaris-model-organism/
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