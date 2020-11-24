Lost POWER! Election Ghost Stories with Resistance Chicks #Dominion Edition 😂🕷️👹😨💀replay

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Wow! So much trouble yesterday! Bible Study.. encouragement to continue without fear. Ended stream. Started a new one. Blackout happened for both sides of the street, they had to be on purpose. Usually in a storm or a transformer goes out. It is only one side of the street! Then could not upload until this afternoon.