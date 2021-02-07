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Het Bureau voor Occulte Zaken en Complotten
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20 views • February 07, 2021
Van vrede en voorzienigheid | Het Bureau voor Occulte Zaken en Complotten
Het onderwerp dringt slechts zelden door tot de mainstream, echter leeft het nog altijd, en wellicht nu meer dan ooit, bij velen: het misbruiken, al dan niet ritueel, van kinderen door hooggeplaatsten in de samenleving.
Het onderwerp dringt slechts zelden door tot de mainstream, echter leeft het nog altijd, en wellicht nu meer dan ooit, bij velen: het misbruiken, al dan niet ritueel, van kinderen door hooggeplaatsten in de samenleving.
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