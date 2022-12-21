Chuck Missler Angels Disc 1 - The Berean Challenge - Session 2

Chuck Missler Angels Disc 1 - The Berean Challenge - Session 2Biblical Angels

As we search the Scriptures, we find that there are a number of different ranks of angels: Cherubim, Seraphim, and others. We know a couple by name: Michael and Gabriel. And they seem to have specific job descriptions—the military commander of the Lord’s hosts and the principal announcer of events involving the Messiah, respectively.

We also learn that angels can materialize, take people by the hand,7 eat meals with mankind,8 and indulge in combat.9 Some have even entertained angels unawares.10

Some fallen angels have even been guilty of producing hybrids—Nephilim, the “fallen ones”—that led to, among other things, the flood of Noah’s day.11 These strange activities are confirmed several times in the New Testament.12 And there is reason to expect more of these bizarre occurrences on our near horizon. The emergent trend toward “transhumanism” will also usher in similar, new concerns.