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Jason Chaffetz on impeachment: Dems just don't want Trump to win in 2020
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1 view • January 23, 2020
Former Republican congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz responds to press coverage of the House impeachment mangers' case and the ongoing debate on witnesses.
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