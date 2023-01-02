Could NATO Directly Intervene in Ukraine?

NATO somehow getting more directly involved in Ukraine represents a worst case scenario. What clues are there so far that this might be a possibility?
- Rumors of a Polish mobilization;
- Stubborn Ukrainian resistance and multiple attempts to create a pretext for wider NATO intervention;
- Extensive Russian defenses being built behind the front line and;
- Russia's careful consideration of the other weapons NATO has despite their inability to transfer them to Ukraine.
References:
Alexander Mercouris - Russia Missile Strikes, Ukraine Admits Heavy Losses, Turkey Mulls Syria Pullout, Xi Putin Friendship
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom - Will Ukraine ever have enough Fire Power? Col Doug Macgregor
