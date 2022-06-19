Dimitri Warning To America about Russia

Dimitri Duduman was from Romania. He served as a Bible smuggler in order to get Bibles into Communist Russia. He suffered at the hands of the Russians when he was finally caught. He miraculously survived. Then God sent him to America in order to warn us about what is to come. This video is rather lengthy because it contains his complete testimony which is well worth watching. I pictorially enhanced it to give some visual aids to some of the things he talked about. He gives several corrections to the Church in this video such as warning against Charismatic abuses. He rebukes Christians for denominationalism and also makes a correction about the Jesus only Baptism squabble. Most notable is that his predictions about Russia are spot on.

I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now











