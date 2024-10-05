Make American Healthy Again: Grow, Baby Grow!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: What do we need to do on a practical level to make America healthy again?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Grow baby, grow. Get nutrients, get food. Get no genetically modified food. Get these synthetics out of our world, all the poisons, all the pills, all the profits. Nutraceuticals are just as bad as pharmaceuticals. There's no such thing as sterile injury or nutraceutical. It's a poison. It's a pill. You want nutrients, you want food. So what we need to do, and that's why Bobby's perfect, clean the air, clean the water, bring back the bees, get the bee pollen, that's where we get vitamins A, D, K and E is from bee pollen? We don't get vitamins A, D, K, and E from a pill, and you don't drink it. You get it from the sun. Get back out in the sun. Get clean essential oils. Go back to God, and not the propaganda, the cult called scientism. Go back to nature. Grow! We got the Farm Bill. Grow your food. No more shots. It's very easy. Stop poisoning. Heal your soul by healing your mind. And that's the hardest thing because they've so dumbed us down. Every shot causes retardation, 10 IQ points. We knew that, but all you have to do is get right with your mind. Turn right. Get to laughing again. Get to music again, get to healing again.

10/02/2024 - Thrivetime Show with General Flynn, Tom Renz, and Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://rumble.com/v5h7njt-general-flynn-and-dr.-mikovits-we-have-to-win-this-election-.html