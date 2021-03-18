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AW-26C, Cold Winter and DNA "Dragon" Transformation, // ANGEL WARS, f/bro Loren
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172 views • March 18, 2021
AW-26C, Cold Winter and DNA "Dragon" Transformation, // ANGEL WARS, f/bro Loren. Loren describes how those who are bitten by the Snake Fangs or The Agenda will be Transformed at the DNA level into the SEED of the Dragon and become the Walking Dead or Zombies - They chose to Live and have become DEAD... but the followers of Jesus Christ who refuse the snake bite will die in order to LIVE...
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